Whataburger representatives traveled to the East Texas Food Bank to present Chief Advancement Officer Donna Spann with a check in the amount of $10,331.27 on Tuesday. The donation comes after Whataburger’s first-ever systemwide fundraiser benefitting Feeding America.
The local gift is part of more than $300,000 that Whataburger customers donated across the restaurant's 10-state footprint during the company’s Orange Spirit Week celebration of its 71st anniversary. Funds raised benefitted the communities where they were given.
DKT Whataburger franchisee Marketing Director Nicole Jones said the fundraiser was a positive way to give back to the community.
“Food insecurity continues to be an issue that many face. No one should ever have to worry about not being able to provide a meal for their family. Whataburger is proud to help keep our community and children nourished and on the path to bright futures right here in the Tyler & surrounding communities,” said Jones. "Our Orange Spirit Week fundraiser was in support of Whataburger Feeding Student Success –Whataburger’s signature community program supporting education and addressing food insecurity. We want to help students and families in the East Texas area achieve their goals and dreams.”
Spann said the donation was a tremendous help.
"This donation means a lot to us at the East Texas Food Bank because it will provide up to 80,000 meals for the children, families and seniors we serve throughout our 26 county service area. Our Whataburger restaurants continue to be great partners and supporters of our mission to fight hunger and feed hope in East Texas,” said Spann.
Spann went on to say the need was great but not always a visible issue.
“1 in 5 East Texans, including 1 in 4 children, are hungry today. This means they don’t know where their next meal may come from. Food is an essential need and that’s why it is so important for us to continue working with our partner agencies and feeding programs to provide as much food as possible to help those that are struggling right now. Hunger is something you can’t see a lot of the time, so it’s important to be able to have resources available to alleviate that,” she said.
“The East Texas Food Bank provided nearly 25 million meals and served over 111,000 households last year. Even though some of the effects of COVID are lessening, we are still seeing an increased need above what we normally serve,” said Spann. “It is so important that the community continues to support our work through making monetary donations, volunteering to help and by raising awareness about hunger happening right here at home. “
For more information, visit www.easttexasfoodbank.org.