A large sinkhole opened up Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rice and Old Bullard roads in Tyler.
A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. When it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface, according to USGS.
Here's what we know so far:
WHAT HAPPENED? A stormwater line under the ground was damaged. This caused saturation in the area and shifted the soil under the ground, according to LouAnn Campbell, public works and utilities public information officer for the City of Tyler.
"Instead of the stormwater going into the storm drain system, some of it seeped into the ground," she said. "This was next to a wastewater line and a manhole."
HOW DID IT HAPPEN? The saturation possibly infiltrated the sewer line, Campbell said.
"When that happens, it can overload the wastewater system with water and soil," she added. "This can cause damage to the system."
WAS ANYONE AFFECTED? "We found this before anyone drove into it," Campbell said.
WILL RESIDENTS IN THE AREA BE AFFECTED? Tyler Water Utilities diverted the sewer line. "We do not foresee any disruption in services to any businesses or residents in the area," Campbell said.
WHEN WILL IT BE FIXED? The repairs could take a few days.
"The street and intersection will remain closed until all the repairs are made and we know none of the asphalt in the area has been undermined before we fill the hole and repair the asphalt," Campbell said.
"We want everything including the stormwater infrastructure, the wastewater lines and manholes to be repaired and replaced while we have this area opened up," she added.
CLOSURE: Barricades are set up and will divert traffic away from this stretch of Rice Road until the street can be repaired, according to Tyler Police Department Spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.
NEXT STEPS: Tyler Water Utilities is on scene with a contractor. They are in the process of inspecting the wastewater line with a camera system.
They will clean, repair or replace the wastewater line and make any repairs needed to the stormwater line and replace the manhole, Campbell said.
USE CAUTION: Campbell said the city is requesting patience from residents.
"We ask for your patience and understanding as our crews and contractors work to repair the issues we have discovered," she said. "We also ask everyone to drive with caution in the area."