The townhomes project coming to downtown Tyler is moving forward, as developers announced a groundbreaking ceremony set for this week.
TD Land Management said in a statement Tuesday they will be breaking ground on the West Oak Townhomes, an 18-unit townhome development located in downtown Tyler on the southwest corner of West Erwin and South Bonner Avenue, on Thursday.
A formal ceremony will then occur Friday at 11 a.m.
The townhomes are located at the former site of King Chevrolet and are the beginning phase of a larger plan to revitalize downtown Tyler.
The gated community will consist of 18 three-story units ranging from 1,691 to 1,777 square feet.
Amenities that will be available to residents include a community dog park and a BBQ park.
The townhomes will also be within short walking distance of the growing downtown Tyler square.
Construction of the project will be managed by ATDL Development Corp, with a construction manager overseeing day-to-day operations.
"We are excited to have successfully maneuvered through this unexpected COVID era," Will Hersey, founder of TD Land Management, said. "It just goes to show you that there is a large demand to live in downtown Tyler, and we are seeing that with the pre-sales that have already happened. We look to have the first nine units finished for move in by May 2021. We thank each and every one of our partners for helping us cross the starting line."
