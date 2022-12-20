Over the holiday season, many people feel a heightened sense of stress for a variety of reasons.
For those without family, it can be especially daunting and lonely; for others it could be the pressure of gifts and financial strain, and there are those who are impacted by seasonal depression. The list of reasons this can be a difficult time of year for many is a long one.
Erin Kerry, a health and wellness coach at Living Well Tyler, knows all too well the struggles the holiday season can bring.
A former middle school teacher, Kerry started out wanting to help children but after 11 years teaching, she realized there was a huge population of adults suffering, mostly in silence.
“In my latter years of teaching, I realized how many adults are drowning in their own chronic symptoms and diagnoses, struggling to get better, while also feeling unheard,” she said. “As a survivor of mental illness, I know how isolating it can feel, like you’re the only one experiencing it.”
Kerry said for many reasons, the holiday season can amplify negative feelings.
“There are so many factors. For some, it could be due to grief and trauma that this season brings up. There is so much nostalgia wrapped up in the holiday season. It’s easy to get caught up in memories, good and bad. For those grieving loved ones, it’s an exceptionally difficult time,” she said. “Another factor is the stress and pressure of the season. We have an awful lot of pressure to outdo ourselves each year, with our parties and events and family outings.”
“Even good stress is a stress,” Kerry said.
Kerry also cited seasonal depression, also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which impacts millions every year.
“Seasonal depression is a very real physiological disorder that hits this time of year as well. Whether it’s the time change and shorter days or the gloomier weather with decreased sun exposure, studies show that SAD impacts nearly 10 million Americans every year,” she said. “It is categorized by fatigue, apathy, oversleeping, depressed mood, overeating, and social withdrawal. It can be very unsettling and confusing to suffer from this during what is considered the ‘most wonderful time of the year’, which often brings added unnecessary guilt, which can make the seasonal lows seem even lower and darker.”
However, Kerry says there are several things people can do to help combat holiday stress and depression.
Know your limits
“It’s tempting to want to blaze through the season, do all the things, take part in all the activities, but that can lead to a lot of unnecessary stress and burnout,” she said. “It’s OK to say no if you want to say no. It’s OK to keep things simple and establish some healthy boundaries.”
Honor your circadian rhythm
“Getting natural light in your eyes within 30 minutes of waking can prime this circadian rhythm, so that by the end of the day, your body can produce melatonin at night. Keeping a regular bedtime and wake time can also help,” Kerry said. “Dimming the lights when it gets dark and taking care not to over stimulate yourself late at night with caffeine, sweets, or bright artificial lights will support a good night’s rest, which is crucial for optimal brain health.”
Identify your triggers
“This is typically a time of year when people are drinking more, eating more indulgent foods, and the data is clear that processed food and alcohol play a direct role in mood and behavior,” she said. “The increase in the consumption of these mood-altering substances can be a trigger for anyone struggling with depression or anxiety.”
Kerry went on to say there are several resources for those that feel the need to reach out.
“There are many incredible counseling centers and support services in the area. I love the whole body approach we take at Living Well,” she said. “Because, mental health is physical health.”
Kerry also gave simple tips people can do at home or on their own to lift their mood and take care of themselves both physically and mentally.
“Make an effort to add in nutrient dense foods. Some research suggests that tryptophan-rich foods can be supportive in fighting against seasonal depression,” she said. “These include oats, bananas, dark chocolate, dairy, tuna, nuts and seeds, chicken, and turkey.”
“Another thing that continues to show up in the research as an effective tool for mood health is movement. It doesn’t have to be crazy intense cardio, but just simply walking can make a positive impact on brain function,” Kerry said. “Exercise increases brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which supports synaptogenesis and better communication within the neurons of the brain.”
Kerry explained having a plan in place for those who know they struggle this time of year is helpful.
“If you know you historically struggle with mental health issues this time of year, putting a plan in place before it gets bad can be really helpful,” she said. “Let your loved ones and support team know that this is a hard time of year, and ask them to check in on you. Being that vulnerable can feel risky, but we weren’t meant to live in isolation.”
“The people in your circle want to be there for you,” Kerry added.
Kerry said although it may seem like an uphill battle for some, she knows firsthand there is light at the end of the tunnel.
“I know from personal experience how dark the darkness of depression can feel. I know it can feel so hopeless like there is no light at the end of the tunnel, like you will never come out,” she said. “But I am living proof that there is always light, and there are so many tools and resources available.”
Individuals looking for encouragement or to get connected with others during the holidays can join Not Alone on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.. The live events will be hosted on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
The new 988 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline went into effect on July 16.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at www.988lifeline.org. Crisis Text Line can also be reached by texting MHA to 741741.