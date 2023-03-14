Editor's Note: This story will be updated.

A man many describe as a pillar of Tyler has died.

Dr. Aubrey Sharpe died Monday at the age of 78.

Sharpe, who was the retired dean of Tyler Junior College, played significant roles at Tyler Junior College, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, Tyler Economic Development Council, and other local nonprofit boards.

In a statement to the Morning Telegraph news partners at CBS19, his nephew Michael Sharpe said Aubrey was a truly exceptional man of faith, champion in the community, and the “Man About Town."

"His family will miss him terribly, but take great comfort knowing that he is in Heaven saying 'Oh Happy Day.'" The family would like to express their sincere thank you to everyone for their thoughts and prayers."

In a statement Tuesday, the United Way of Smith County expressed its condolences and sadness to hear of Sharpe's death. Sharpe was the group's development officer and "dear friend."

"His impact on our organization and the community as a whole is enormous. As a volunteer, he served as our Board President in 1998, and served on almost every sub-committee during his many years of service," United Way stated. "In recent years, he joined our development team and immediately opened doors for our campaign in ways that few leaders in Tyler could.

"His presence around the office would always light up the room, and he will be deeply missed by all of us. ... Well done, Aubrey. Your legacy in our community will live on, and we are forever grateful for your many years of service."

Visitation for Sharpe will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery to follow the service.