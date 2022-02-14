People gathered under a bridge Saturday morning on East Valentine Street in Tyler for a warm meal, time of worship, showers and more.
Every Saturday, the nonprofit group Hunger for Love, along with local volunteers and church representatives, serve those who are homeless and anyone else in the community who is in need, said Heidi Eslicker with Hunger for Love.
Hunger for Love began about 11 years ago with three teenage boys, including Eslicker’s son. The organization has been “such a blessing” to those it helps and those who volunteer, she said.
For those who take part, it's about “seeing people, getting to know them, know their story and see them rise up from where they are and better their lives,” Eslicker said. “You become attached, you become friends with them.”
Enough food for 100 meals, not including sack lunches, is brought each Saturday with the help of churches and volunteers, Eslicker said.
It takes around $150 to $200 to provide the warm breakfasts and to-go sack lunches for those who attend the Saturday event, Eslicker said. The weekly event is completely community funded, she added.
“We have such an awesome community that kicks in,” Eslicker said. “We have different churches that provide sack lunches … that are all shelf-stable items so (attendees) can take it and don’t have to refrigerate it.”
Along with meals, a worship time is offered each week by volunteers.
Chris Green, music pastor at Bullard Southern Baptist Church, led worship this past Saturday. Green said he's at the event every second Saturday of the month.
Green said he has been singing since he was 4 and enjoys sharing his gift from God. Worshipping with others is a way for him to make a difference in people's lives, he added.
“I love singing, and if I can do it for the glory of God, then that’s what I’m all about,” Green said. “I just try to use the talent that (God) gave me and put a smile on somebody's face.”
Volunteers from Green Acres Baptist Church bring a mobile shower and laundry truck under the bridge twice a month, Eslicker said. It's a way for those who may not be able to shower or wash their clothes regularly to do so, she added.
Green Acres built the mobile shower and laundry unit about 14 years ago to help people after natural disasters, said Terry Koch with the Texas Baptist Men.
Helping in this way allows him and the others working the mobile unit to be “used by God to help other people,” Koch said.
A clothing and toiletries distribution also is offered every Saturday as well as wellness checks by pharmaceutical students once a month. COVID-19 testing also was recently offered.