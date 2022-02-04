As the winter storm slowly removes its grip from Texas, a hard freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport.
Criteria for a freeze warning includes minimum temperatures less than 20 degrees, said Shane Pendleton, weather services meteorologist.
Tyler had an expected low of about 18 degrees Friday, Pendleton said. Longview's overnight low was forecast at 20 degrees.
“It will be a dry and chilly weekend to sum it up,” Pendleton said. Across the Tyler area, afternoon highs Saturday will be in the 40s, he said.
Tyler can expect highs near 42 degrees and lows of 25 degrees Saturday. Longview can expect highs near 47 degrees and lows of 24 degrees.
Clouds are expected to move out, making Saturday a “sunny but very cold” day, Pendleton said. The sunny skies are expected to last through next week.
Beginning Sunday, Tyler and Longview will see highs in the lower 50s and lows in the high 20s, Pendleton said.
“Glancing ahead, next week will be similar conditions with highs in the 50s to maybe 60 degrees,” he said.