This weekend is filled with festivities around the Tyler area. If you’re looking for something to do, check out these five fun things.
Multicultural Fair: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Moore MST Magnet School (2102 W Devine St.) is hosting a community multicultural fair. The event is free, family friendly and will include performances, a culture walk, inflatables, food trucks and more. Resources for parents and families will also be available at the event.
Feral Hog Festival: Saturday visit downtown Ben Wheeler for the Feral Hog Festival. A parade will go through town beginning at 10 a.m. followed by festivities. Live music, vendors, a cook off, a pepper eating contest and more is sure to keep visitors entertained. The Feral Hog Festival also includes a pageant and live music on Friday night at the Forge Bar and Grill (1610 FM 279, Ben Wheeler) at 7 p.m.
Tyler Scot Fest: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at South Spring Baptist Church (17002 U.S. 69) comes out to celebrate Scottish heritage. Activities include testing your strength and skill in the Highland Games, cheering on your favorite Scottish performers, learning about traditions of clan history and more. Admission is free and there will also be prizes to win. For more information visit www.tylerscotfest.org
Trunk or Treat: SPCA of East Texas presents the Trunk of Treat Fall Festival at Bossart Bark Park (3393 W. Grande) this Saturday. Families and pets are invited to come out for music, food vendors, pet friendly treats and lots of candy. Trunk or treating will last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the costume contest will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is requested that only fully vaccinated and altered pets are brought to the event.
A walk on the block: Saturday come to Rudy’s Barber Shop (407 N. Spring Ave.) at 10 a.m. to see the creation of graffiti murals stretching over eight blocks. There will also be other street art, vendors, and many more activities for all ages.