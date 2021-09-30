Welcome the start of Oct. this weekend with some spooky fun. Check out this list of activities to see what you could do, be it scary or family fun.
Cemetery Walkthrough: From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 visit the Tyler Public Library to walk through and see a collection of photographs and headstone rubbings from the historic Oakwood Cemetery. The tour will include information about the symbolism and meanings of features on headstones from the past. Visitors can go on the tour during regular library hours.
Walking Ghost Tour Tyler and Mineola: Throughout the month of Oct. two ghost tours will be held every weekend, one in Mineola and one in Tyler. The tour includes going into haunted, historic locations in the areas. This event is a great mix of both Smith and Wood County’s history and haunts. Admission is $10 per person and tickets go on sale 15 minutes before the event begins. Visit the event page of Interesting Arts Inc. at https://www.facebook.com/interestingartsinc/events for specific locations and times.
Visit a haunted house: With the start of Oct., anyone who likes a good scare can check out a haunted house in the Tyler area.
Doc Wilkes House of Horrors: Open every Friday and Saturday in Oct. from 7:30p.m. to midnight at 1228 Market St, Longview. Tickets are $20. Visit http://www.docwilkeshaunt.com/welcome-1.html to learn more.
World of Khaos: Located at 816 E Oakwood St, Tyler, the property features two haunted houses and all actors are law enforcement officers to keep everyone safe and entertained. Tickets are $20. Visit http://worldofkhaos.com/ for all the dates and times.
Graystone Haunted Manor - Located at 13481 FM 968 near Longview, this attraction is open 7:00 pm - 12:00 am every Friday & Saturday in October and tickets cost $25. Find out more at https://www.graystonehaunt.com/index.html
Kilgore art walk: This Saturday visit Kilgore Downtown to see a variety of art, art demonstrations and support local artists. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Family fun day: This Saturday head to Bergfeld park for Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be activities for the whole family to enjoy like food trucks, live entertainment, bounce houses and more.