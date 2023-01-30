The East Texas Gem and Mineral Society hosted its 26th annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show in Tyler this weekend.
The event took place at the Tyler Rose Garden Center, which featured various collectors and vendors who displayed numerous geodes, gemstones and more. The showcase also included the famous “Rock Food Table," featured in the front of the exhibit hall.
“It’s known all over the world, we’ve had articles written about it in both London and New York last year,” said Jerry Sudderth, president of the ETGMS.
Bill and Lois Pattillo were the original founders of the Rock Food Table. The idea began when Lois wanted to display “food-like” rocks. The ownership changed in 2013.
“It took an elderly couple down in South Texas over 30 years to put it together. Now we’re the caretakers,” said Sudderth.
Sudderth, who been a member of the society for the past five years, and president for the past two years, is an “avid collector” of different kinds of rocks and minerals.
“It is amazing what nature can do with minerals,” he said.
The Gemstone and Jewelry Show had a mission to raise funds to establish a workshop in Tyler.
“We have 11 vendors from all over the place,” Sudderth said. “We get donations all the time. We also have silent auctions. We have everything today from fossils to fine jewelry.”
Terry Roberts, vice president of the ETGMS, displayed his own passion, and was able to teach families and kids about his favorite hobby.
“What I’m doing here is demonstrating how you make cabochon out of rocks. I like to use agates and jaspers, and when you cut them, shape them, and polish them it brings out all their beauty," he said.
As an example, Roberts displayed a 115-pound jasper/agate boulder to show the state of the rock before the process of cabochon. “
"You can make pendants for the ladies to wear, or you can put them in belt buckles for the men to wear, or earrings and other objects," Roberts said.
The word “cabochon” is a French word, which translates to ‘bald head." It is a gemstone that has been shaped and polished, as opposed to faceted.
Roberts also stated that you do not need to have studied geology to be a member of the East Texas Gem and Mineral Society. He first started off as an oceanographer. Roberts mentioned a lot of kids had shown interest in learning about his hobby.
“You have to be really careful,” he mentioned. “The equipment is safe to use as long as you know what you’re doing, but if you’re not watching what you’re doing you can hurt yourself.”
Kids were also able to participate in various games alongside the vendors, including one where they were able to spin a “Wheel of Fortune." The prizes were little “critter shaped” rocks.
The East Texas Gem and Mineral Society meets every first Monday of each month. Sudderth also said that next year’s Gem and Jewelry Show will be the third weekend of January 2024.