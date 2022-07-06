Caldwell Zoo is giving its animals a sweet treat to help them beat the summer heat.
Every Wednesday through August, the public is invited to Watermelon Wednesdays at the Tyler zoo to see animals enjoy the snack and talk to employees who care for them.
Ricki Roemer, one of the elephant keepers at the Caldwell Zoo, said of all the elephants, 45-year-old Tonya loves watermelon the most.
While the zoo's animals have been given watermelon before, this is first time Caldwell Zoo has held a watermelon-themed event for the public.
“I think it's a really exciting thing, and of course it's summer time, so everyone loves watermelon,” Roemer said. “I think (the elephants will be) super excited about it because they just love (watermelon), and it's a nice cool treat for them in the hot sun.”
Dana Shofner and her family were visiting the zoo Wednesday from the Shreveport area. Shofner said she grew up going to Caldwell Zoo and was excited to see her family chose to come on a day when the animals were being fed a treat.
She added it was especially interesting to watch Tonya eat her watermelon after she learned from a keeper that she had been seeing this particular elephant at the zoo since she was a child.
“It was fascinating to see the same elephant I've seen my entire life and actually watch them for the first time eat their watermelons,” Shofner said. “It was entertaining for our kids, for sure.”
Shofner's daughter, Indi, 6, said seeing the elephants break up and drop the watermelon as they ate was funny.
Caldwell Zoo continuously works to add experiences as enrichments for its animals, according to the zoo. Giving animals new smells, hiding items and provides new foods such as watermelon engages the animals mentally and physically.
Roemer said a goal is to give the animals something they would not normally get to help stimulate their minds and create a natural instinct. Watermelon is a “big treat” for them.
Another goal is to have visitors be able to interact with the animals more and learn about them from keepers.
“I'm excited for (visitors) to really get up close and personal with some of our elephants here,” Roemer said. “I love talking to the public. I love being kind of able to educate them and show them different ways we interact with our animals, and a big thing of course is them seeing our animals loving the things that we are able to give them.”
Other animals — including the lemurs, giraffes, goats — also will be treated to watermelon this summer.
Zoo visitors can also pick up fresh watermelon at the Chakula Café.
A schedule for Watermelon Wednesday feedings can be found on the Caldwell Zoo Facebook or Instagram pages or by calling the zoo at (903) 593-0121.