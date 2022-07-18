Customers of a largely rural East Texas water company say they have gone weeks under boil orders, with low or no pressure and with yellow water coming from faucets — with little response from the provider.
Troup resident Courtney Godwin said she paid $900 to get a water meter installed and an account set up with Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. when she moved to the area in May, just to have it pipe in water that was unfit to drink.
“We waited over two weeks for it to be turned on only to have this yellow, dirty water when it finally did get cut on,” Godwin recently said. “Since moving here, we have had either no water at all or brown or yellow water that isn’t potable.”
Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. provides water to customers in Troup, New Summerfield, Jacksonville and other nearby areas, primarily in Cherokee County.
Godwin said she attended a June 10 meeting and, along with others, asked questions of board members for the water supply company, but she did not get satisfactory answers.
“Elderly people stood up in the meeting saying they have to drive nearly 30 miles to get drinkable water, and they can’t carry it inside their home on their own nor can they afford the gas going back and forth,” she said.
According to Godwin, her water was shut off for a week. During that time, she had to move the family’s belongings into her new home and drive back and forth from her mother’s house in Lindale to shower and do laundry.
The company this month posted on its website that it routinely tests its water and makes repairs to its system as soon as possible.
"We test daily to ensure the quality of our water is safe and our system is in compliance with state regulations," the post reads. "We continue to work closely with TCEQ to ensure we are meeting all the required standards. We understand that we have aging infrastructure, and last year's freeze did not help, but we have been and continue to work diligently to address the issues facing our system."
The company said in the post that it is "actively repairing leaks" and asks its customers "for their help in locating leaks in those more problem/dense areas."
The post also states repairs are made to the system "as soon as they are identified."
"In addition, we are exploring every avenue to procure funding to help cover the enormous costs of the necessary capital improvements," the post continued. "We have been and continue to work with our local elected officials, as well as other governmental entities, to resolve these issues."
Meanwhile, New Summerfield resident Emily Robertson said her family has had to use another water company to deliver water to the house so they can eat, drink and bathe in clean water. She says the family pays a monthly water bill “for water we can’t even consume.”
Her family runs a cattle operation and depends on the water for cattle and horses.
“If we don’t have water, they don’t have water, which could lead to major problems such as sickness and even death,” she said. “This could affect our livelihood to the fullest as this is our main source of income.”
Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. did not return emails sent by the Tyler Morning Telegraph to the address on its website. A call to the phone number listed on the Public Utility Commission of Texas website reached a recording that said the number has been changed, disconnected or is no longer in service.
A woman answered a call on Tuesday made to the phone number on the company’s website; however, she said she would have to pass along a name and number to a board member for questions. She said minutes from the board’s monthly meetings are on the company’s website, but she was unable to find them when looking and said Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. contracts with another company for its website and that she is unable to change its content.
The Public Utility Commission website lists Dale Jackson as the president of the water company. Contact information for Jackson was not listed on the state commission’s website.
Mike Hoke with the Public Utility Commission said it does not have other contact information for the water supply company and that it received four complaints about Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. in June, all related to boil water notices. Hoke said boil water notices, however, fall under the authority of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ.
The Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. website shows several detailed updates including boil water notice extensions, leaks that have not been found, found “major” and “small” leaks and water distributions during times of boil notices.
A recent update says a device to help detect leaks from the TCEQ "didn't work."
On an agenda for the most recent monthly meeting on July 8 at First Baptist Church of New Summerfield, the first action item reads, “So many leaks in such a short period of time — is there a pattern, is it just bad luck, is it sabotage, or domestic terrorism?”
The Tyler Morning Telegraph was unable to attend the July 8 meeting.
The TCEQ said Wednesday in emailed responses to questions about Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. that it serves “a population of approximately 918 people through 306 residential connections.”
After the Tyler Morning Telegraph notified TCEQ that the contact information listed for Jackson is no longer working, the commission said it reached out to the water company, which said it would update the information.
Two complaints against Stryker Lake were filed with TCEQ’s Tyler regional office in May, according to the commission. It said the investigation into the complaints is ongoing.
Information sent by TCEQ media relations specialist Victoria Cann said the commission’s records show Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. has issued three boil water notices during the past five years, the most recent of which was on May 16 “due to low distribution pressure caused by a line break.”
The water company’s website shows a boil water notice issued 23 days prior was in effect until June 13. It was extended twice and ended on June 24, the website shows. It also shows another boil water notice issued on June 26 that was rescinded on July 1.
While the TCEQ Tyler office has not issued any violation this year, Stryker Lake has had four monitoring and reporting violations by TCEQ Water Supply Division during the past year.
According to Cann, the violations are:
- Failure to certify delivery of the Lead Consumer Notice for the 3-year reduced monitoring period in 2021.
- Failure to provide a Consumer Confidence Report to the TCEQ for 2020.
- Failure to conduct public notice for violations of DLQOR for the third quarter in 2019 and the violation for not completing sampling for the Revised Total Coliform Rule in February 2021.
- Failure to submit a Disinfectant Limit Quarterly Operating Report (DLQOR) for the third quarter of 2021.
The final violation was resolved in January. The others had not been resolved as of Wednesday.