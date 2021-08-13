Wally is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He is 7 months old and weighs about 30 pounds. Wally has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Wally would thrive as a member of an active family. He loves to play in the water and would make a great boat dog! Wally will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate or ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Wally, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.