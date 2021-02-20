Organizations are hosting water distributions events to help people who are without water due to the effects of the winter storm.
Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving a free case of water (while supplies last) to people who don't have water beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Super 1 Foods stores, located at 3828 Troup Highway and 113 N NW Loop 323 both in Tyler.
Reveal Church Storehouse, located at 202 N. Parkdale Drive in Tyler, is hosting a free water and food care package distribution from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday while supplies last.
The city of Whitehouse is hosting a non-drinking water distribution event at the Whitehouse Junior High campus, located at 406 W. Main Street, until noon Saturday or until supplies run out.
Both the city of Tyler and the city of Whitehouse are under boil water notices.
