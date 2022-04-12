WATCH LIVE: Latest weather threats, warnings in East Texas

Editor's Note: This story will be updated live throughout the night as new watches and warnings are issued. Please be sure to refresh your browser for the latest information.
East Texas will see the threat of severe weather tonight.
Our CBS19 partner meteorologist Brett Anthony said there could be quarter-size hail, damaging wind gusts and possible tornado warnings.
8:36 p.m. Tornado warning issued for Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties until 9:15 p.m.
8:32 p.m. New severe thunderstorm warning expanded to Gregg, Rusk, Wood and Smith counties until 8:45 p.m. with winds possible of up to 70 mph, NWS says.
8:26 p.m. Tornado warning canceled for Smith, Upshur and Gregg counties.
8:25 p.m. UT Health reportedly on generator power due to outage, according to CBS19. Several more outages reported in Tyler.
8:20 p.m. NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Cherokee, Angelina, Nacogdoches and Rusk counties until 9:15 p.m.
8:15 p.m. Storm cell approaching intersection 271 and I-20 in Tyler. Large hail falling on Loop 323 near Highway 31. Storm capable of producing a tornado located near Hawkins. Severe weather is now heading toward the Gladewater, Gilmer area. Kilgore residents advised to get to safe place now.
8:09 p.m. Several power outages reported in Tyler.
8:05 p.m. Tornado spotted on the ground in Tyler, CBS19 reports. Seek shelter immediately.
7:58 p.m. Tornado warning issued for Tyler until 8:45 p.m. Smith, Upshur and Wood are all under the tornado warning.
7:46 p.m. NWS issues a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m. for Tyler and surrounding areas including Henderson, Kilgore, Whitehouse, Bullard, Troup, Overton, Gladewater, Winona, Hawkins, parts of Northern Jacksonville, Concord, Cuney and Pritchett. "This storm will contain wind gusts up to 70 mph," according to NWS. These areas could also see penny-sized hail at this time.
7:38 p.m. Special weather statement issued by NWS for areas of East Texas including Mineola and Lindale until 8:15 p.m. The impacts could be 40 mph winds and half-inch hail. NWS advises getting to a safe, sturdy structure.
7:34 p.m. National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 2 a.m. for Smith County and surrounding East Texas counties below:
ANGELINA BOWIE CAMP CASS CHEROKEE FRANKLIN GREGG HARRISON HOUSTON MARION MORRIS NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RED RIVER RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH TITUS TRINITY UPSHUR WOOD
7:14 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Van Zandt, Rains and Anderson and Henderson until 8:15 and 8:30 p.m.
4:19 p.m. National Weather Service issues tornado watch until 11 p.m. for Henderson, Anderson and Van Zandt counties.
