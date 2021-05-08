In October, Shine: Tyler founder Suzy Stjernstrom Shepherd had a vision for a nonprofit to feature art and completing acts of kindness that lift people’s spirits in the city of Tyler.
She held an event in the downtown square that was well-attended and featured the #SHINEtyler motto.
This weekend, her vision went around the corner on 112 South Broadway Avenue where Shine: Tyler opened for a Warrior Women event on Saturday.
Shine: Tyler will have a grand opening from June 24 to 27 to see the interactive art gallery and coffee shop.
"We are launching the first phase, the single mom's program, it's called Warrior Women and we are blessing single mom's on Mother's Day weekend so they know this is really made for them," Stjernstrom Shepherd said. "I had my own experiencing becoming a single mom unexpectedly but I had a lot of family resources. In that process, I became aware of a lot of single mom's who didn't have those resources and it really just broke my heart."
"I wanted to demonstrate love in a real way to these momma's," Stjernstrom Shepherd continued. "The vision grew as more people began to speak into it. For it to become something that really loved people, raised hope, generally around our community and bless our city. if we can do that in everything we do, really, that's our mission."