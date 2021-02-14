Madelyn Gaona couldn’t stop smiling Friday evening at the Glass Recreation Center as she received a special gift of goodies, including arts and crafts, chicken strips and desserts, from Shorty the Squirrel, the city of Tyler’s Parks and Recreation mascot.
Her mom Jennifer Gaona, of Tyler, was happy to find a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day after COVID-19 caused their typical plans to change.
“I thought it was a good idea because we’re not doing anything for Valentine’s, and everything’s just been so different cause of COVID, so I thought this was a good idea to just drive thru and pick up a goodie bag and have something to do,” she said.
Dozens of cars came through the drive-thru Valentine’s Day date night for families at the Glass Recreation Center on Friday and Saturday. Residents received goodie bags along with a meal from Slim Chickens.
Staci Laura, program supervisor for the Glass Recreation Center, said the center usually hosts daddy-and-daughter and son-and-mother dances annually for Valentine’s Day. Due to COVID-19 regulations, that event was not possible this year.
“We still wanted to reach the families to be able for them and their valentine to enjoy a special date night,” Laura said. “We still want to be connected to those in some way or form with the community. We continue to want to serve our community and our families and our children. They’re our priority, so we try to do different virtual things, drive-thru. With all that’s going on, we see that it’s still important to be able to offer these opportunities and we’re just kind of being creative.”
Shorty the Squirrel assisted in passing out goodie bags and meals to children and families.
“We are here to serve and I hope that they remember us and let people know what a great facility we are,” she said.
Bertha Ruiz also brought her kids after seeing the event on Facebook.
“Even though (my son) he’s little, he still sees it and gets excited. He was excited since last week, because they had to prepare everything cause of COVID, so we had to prepare them for today,” Ruiz said.
For the past 18 years, Laura has been hosting these events for the Tyler community.
“I’m so happy that we’re hosting this. We do this all the time. We look forward to seeing all the children’s smiles and just be here for those families, just to be able to offer these services to them is very special,” Laura said.