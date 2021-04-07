Walmart, Sam’s Club and Feeding America have launched a campaign this week to help provide food to people in need, including East Texans.
Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, including the East Texas Food Bank, through the "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign.
In its eighth year, the campaign serves as a way for Walmart and Sam’s Club to partner with suppliers, customers and members to help provide food to people in need.
The campaign launched both in store and online and continues until May 3. People can participate in three ways: donate at check-out in stores and clubs, round-up at check-out on Walmart.com and the Walmart app, or donate at FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.
“Families all across the 26 East Texas counties we serve have faced a number of challenges this past year and we have worked hard to serve our neighbors in their time of need. Walmart and Sam’s Club have been a true partner in the fight against hunger,” said East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane. “We are truly grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club and their suppliers, members and customers for their generous support.”
Currently, 239,800 East Texans are facing hunger, and at the peak of the pandemic, ETFB served 74% more families than the previous year and the food bank is continuing to see more need, according to ETFB.
“Even as the state reopened and vaccines are becoming accessible, it is still going to be a long road to economic recovery for so many of the families we serve — let’s give them a hand,” Cullinane added.
Last year, the campaign awarded ETFB enough funds to provide nearly 875,000 meals for the East Texas community.
“Fighting hunger means more than just feeding people. It means helping them on a path to fulfill their potential, because nutritious food is the foundation for good health and wellbeing,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. “Central to our mission at Walmart is helping people live better and that includes ensuring they have access to nutritious food. In its eighth year, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. continues to provide communities a way to support local food banks alongside their neighbors, trusted brands and their local Walmart and Sam’s Club.”