Wally looks like a terrier and boxer mix and is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Wally is 6 months years old and weighs 45 pounds. He loves to go for car rides and is energetic and friendly. Wally has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Wally will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Wally, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Wally: Pet of the Week 9-27.20
Alex Dominguez
