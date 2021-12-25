A new Tyler boutique aims to provide a “luxurious” shopping experience while helping stray, abandoned or neglected animals in East Texas.
WAGS Boutique, which had its grand opening this past week at 109 E. Ninth St. in Bergfield Center, offers gently used furniture and other items with all of its profits going to benefit the SPCA of East Texas, according to Cindi Featherston-Shields.
According to Featherston-Shields, a broker with The Property Shoppe Group eXp Realty, the idea for WAGS originated from her and a group of her girlfriends who have a long-standing connection to the SPCA of East Texas. The boutique, she said, is their vision come to life in a brick-and-mortar store.
Featherston-Shields said working in real estate she comes across a lot of good furniture and other household items that are no longer needed. She felt opening the boutique was a way to use her exposure to those items to benefit animals.
“Many of us work in real estate, and we often get buyers/sellers with unwanted furniture or décor. These items usually have a lot of life left in them, and the idea just grew from there,” Featherston-Shields said.
The store offers accessories, bath products, candles and gourmet dog treats in addition to furniture and other home décor items, she said.
“However, the main reason for turning this idea into a store is to house and display the donations we receive, which has been a quite overwhelming amount,” Featherston-Shields said. “We wanted to give people a fun, luxurious shopping experience that was a little something more than just browsing Facebook Marketplace.”
Featherston-Shields said the SPCA has always been close to her heart.
“My dog, Roscoe, found his way to me thanks to the SPCA, and we are constantly working together to bring awareness to animal foster and rescue,” Featherston-Shields said. “The number of stray/abandoned/neglected animals in East Texas is an enduring issue that is tough to overcome. We want to be sure that the SPCA is well-funded as they continue their efforts.”
She encourages residents to check out the boutique as an alternative to buying new items while also helping a local organization.
“Many of the things that people get rid of can be put to wonderful use elsewhere. We truly get some very nice things, and we want to offer the community an alternative to buying furniture brand new as well as the knowledge that their investment directly benefits an important community issue,” she said.
For more information, call (903) 520-7370 or visit wagsofeasttexas.com.