Voting is underway in Smith County, and as of around lunchtime, things are going well, an official said.

Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said voting is proceeding smoothly, with about 4,000 people casting ballots so far today in the primary.

That means about 22,745 have voted so far including early voting.

"The phone has been ringing like crazy," she said with people seeking information about voting.

The polls close at 7 p.m.

"There are 35 election locations throughout the county," she said. "They can vote at any one of them as long as they are residents of and registered in Smith County."

Alan Roseman, a voter in Smith County, said Election Day is a special sight to see.

“It's fun to get to go into the voting room and just see all the people helping, serving and facilitating this process. It's something that our world should take note of,” Roseman said.

In addition to the races for the governors' seat and the 1st Congressional District seat, Smith County voters are considering Republican primary races for Smith County Precinct 1 and Precinct 2 commissioners; Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Precinct 2 constable, county treasurer and judge for County Court at Law No. 3. Democrats are considering county chair and Precinct 1 justice of the peace candidates.

The Republican Primary also includes the District 6 state senate seat, currently held by Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler).

COME BACK TO THIS LINK AT 7 P.M. FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS.

Voters on Tuesday encouraged others to get out and cast their ballot.

“We’re in a free country and the opportunity to vote is such a simple part of what it means to live in a democratic society where we have a responsibility, we have a privilege and it's a joy to get to prayerfully consider who should represent us for various roles," said Alan Roseman, a voter in Smith County.

Gigi Wadle, another Smith County voter, said many "great people" are running for office and voters should take this chance to make their voices heard.

“When we vote, we get to express our opinion," Wadle said.

Heather Allen was also at the polls Tuesday morning, proud to exercise her right to vote.

“It’s our freedom,” Allen said, adding that every vote matters.