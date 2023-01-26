Gallery Main Street in downtown Tyler has welcomed its newest featured artist, Stephanie Nickel.
“It is such an honor to get my own wall,” Nickel said. “This space gets so much exposure and Tyler has such good art supporters.”
The mom of four majored in advertising but the world of art kept calling her.
“I always did art as a kid,” Nickel said. “I never took a class in art but I love the creative side of things.”
She was often enlisted by friends to paint murals, particularly for nurseries.
Eventually Nickel answered that call and returned to the classroom, earning a BFA from the University of Texas at Tyler, with an emphasis in painting and a minor in Art History.
“I absolutely love art history,” Nickel said. “The classes opened up a new world of possibilities for me.”
Art — like any concept — grows and evolves, as it’s no longer just about brush strokes of a Rembrandt or the cubism of Pablo Picasso but whatever medium an artist feels the most inspired.
“I haven’t met a medium I didn’t like,” Nickel said, “I’ve done painting, tried my hand at sculpting — haven’t quite mastered that one yet — but I am always finding new things to pursue.”
With thousands of tiny found and collected scraps of paper — giving her access to an assortment of colors — Nickel creates collage portraits of women she finds inspiring, such as Dolly Parton and Queen Elizabeth.
“I just always thought Dolly was such a wonderful person and humanitarian,” Nickel said, “and the Queen had a lot on her shoulders, especially so early in her life.”
Nickel will draw her inspiration first before putting together the artwork, by using images from photographs in magazines or books.
Then she takes those pieces of paper she either finds or cuts out and glues them to a canvas, a process that can take 75 to 100 hours to bring to life.
“I have to think about what I want, and what I want to say in my pieces,” Nickel said. “I have a lot of source materials that I look through.”
In addition to Dolly and the Queen, Nickel has a series she calls “Groovy Girls” hanging at Gallery Main Street.
In those pieces, she has scraps that she left intentionally without color.
“I ended up leaving it open for interpretation,” Nickel said. “As a way to interpret a woman’s role.”
Nickel also has on display graphite drawings, a process she says is a tedious one, by using pencil to shade the areas and then using either a tissue or finger to smooth it out.
These simple, 2-inch drawings are of dancers leaping through the air and children jumping in puddles on an oversized piece of paper.
“This begs the viewer to come close and intimately witness the special moment of joy found through the manifestation of human movement,” Nickel explained.
With her work taking hours, even days to complete, Nickel will bounce around between projects.
“I don’t want to be bogged down by one project,” she said. “So, I’ll leave alone for a little while, work on something else and then come back to another. It’s always a work in progress — my studio is always such a mess!”
“But it is sometimes difficult to decide what is finished.”
Even as she observes her already displayed work at Gallery Main Street, Nickel questions as to whether one of her pieces needed more fine tuning.
But she knows the value of her work, especially with the support of her family.
“They have been very encouraging,” Nickel said. “One of my daughters even helped me set up on social media, particularly Instagram.”
From dabbling in murals to using sprinkles, bits of paper and pencils to visiting various museums, Nickel likes being given the freedom to do what she wants.
“My artwork reflects my belief that all humans are beautiful and complex beings who ultimately want to be deeply known," she said.
You can view Nickel’s artwork series at Gallery Main Street, located inside Plaza Tower, 110 N. College Ave Suite 105 in Tyler.