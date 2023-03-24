The Azalea & Spring Flower Trail brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to Tyler each year.
With more than 10 miles of residential gardens covered in florals, the trail is one of Tyler’s biggest attractions. Along with the many azaleas, locals and tourists will also see white and pink dogwoods, redbud trees, Japanese maples, tulips, and daffodils.
During the trail held now through April 9, residents and visitors alike are encouraged to take time to stroll through these picturesque gardens, join in on one of the many community events, and bask in the beauty that is Tyler in the spring.
If you are in town visiting, welcome! The Tyler Morning Telegraph has compiled some links and information we hope you will find helpful.
Trail FAQs
How long is it?
The trail is 10 miles long.
What's the cost?
It's free and open to the public.
How do I know where to go?
See map below or click here. If you can only stop by one spot on the trail, make it the Pyron Garden at 212 W. Dobbs.
Where can I park?
Parking is allowed on any of the streets with the exception of South Broadway Avenue (also U.S. Highway 69). Two of the most popular places to park, according to Visit Tyler, are:
- South College Avenue, between Lindsey Lane and Dobbs Street near Bergfeld Park
- Belmont Drive, between First and Second streets, is a great place to stretch your legs and see the flowers and azaleas up close and personal.
Can I walk?
Yes, but it is quite a long trail and the majority of it is in a residential area. For the safety of the residents who live in the Azalea District, visitors are encouraged to doing a driving tour of the trail.
Trail-related events
There are tons of events going on in celebration of the trail. Below are a few of the upcoming events, but you can click here to view a full schedule, which features an art show, arts/crafts fair, historic home tour, and more.
Now-April 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Third Annual Antique Quilt Display with vintage quilts as old as 1830. Admission: Free but $3 donation to museum encouraged. Goodman LeGrand Museum, 624 North Broadway Ave.
March 24, 10 a.m. Ribbon cutting, kickoff ceremony. Open to the public. Pyron Gardens, 212 West Dobbs.
March 25, 9 a.m. Tyler Azalea Run. Run through the spring flowers for a 5K or 10K to benefit local charity The Children's Village. Bergfeld Park, 1510 South College Ave.
March 25-April 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Tyler Blooms Art Show and Sale. Southside Bank Downtown Tyler, 113 West Ferguson Street.
March 25-26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Azalea Arts & Crafts Fair featuring 70-plus vendors, food trucks, more. Sunday will feature a concert by The Tuxedo Cats at 2:30 p.m. Admission: Free. Bergfeld Park, 1510 South College Ave.
March 25, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Quilters Guild of East Texas Tyler Quilt Show featuring over 200 hanging quilts. Admission: $10. First Christian Church, 4202 S Broadway Ave
Other things to do in the city
In your free time, Tyler offers a variety of things to do and there's something for everyone — from arts and culture, to historical attractions, to recreation and nature activities, and of course, great food and drinks. Visit Tyler, which is the city's tourism organization, provides a wealth of options on its website.
We've compiled some of our favorite recommendations below.
Activities
Indoor family fun: Green Acres Bowl, iJump trampoline park, Urban Air Adventure Park, Lake Tyler, Tyler State Park, Discovery Science Place kids museum, Putt-Putt Fun Center, Code Ninjas and more.
Get outside: Tyler Rose Garden, Caldwell Zoo, Lake Tyler, Tyler State Park, Putt-Putt Fun Center, or numerous city parks and trails. Click here for more options.
Arts and culture
There are tons of options, including Gallery Main Street at 110 W. Erwin St. which features juried exhibits on a rotational basis. Stop by Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. or Saturday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. See full hours for other days of the week here.
The Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 South Mahon, is open this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. General admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, and free for children under 12.
The Tyler Rose Museum is an absolute must-see. It's filled with memorabilia, vintage dresses and more from the historic Texas Rose Festival. Check it out at 420 Rose Park Drive and take a tour of the 14-acre Tyler Municipal Rose Garden while you're there to see thousands of rose bushes with over 200 varieties.
Public art
Art Alley is behind the 200 block of W. Erwin Street, connecting College Avenue and Bois d'Arc Avenue. This is a space where local artists can collectively display their talents while also reactivating a connective alley in downtown. You can see several colorful murals and may even catch an artist in action.
Murals can be found throughout Tyler. Some of the notable ones include the "Eyes of Tyler," which is located at the corner of Elm Street and Broadway Avenue just south of the downtown square alongside the historic Lindsey building.
Another is just across the street back up toward the square, the "Wings of Tyler." This is a fun spot that features a variety of wings that you can pose in front of for photos.
The Keep Tyler Beautiful mural is located at a sidewalk along South Loop 323 between Fry Avenue and New Copeland Road. "Tyler, Texas Est. 1846" is accompanied by wildlife, flowers, greenery and more on this long, winding mural.
A mural at JumpShot Coffee, 734 South Fleishel Ave., is not only beautiful to take photos with but it also has a deeper meaning. The children depicted in the mural are Ugandan orphans the coffee shop owners' support. The shop is temporarily closed, but you can often catch a food truck there at lunch time. Check out their Facebook page for a schedule to see if you can grab a bite while you check out the mural.
There are too many more to list, just drive around and you'll see!
Educational
Along with the art museums, Tyler offers several other historic museums.
The Cotton Belt Depot, 210 East Oakwood Street, is a railroad museum showcasing memorabilia, model trains and more. Check it out this Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission.
The Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, is a military museum with real aircraft, memorabilia, hands-on exhibits and a real-flight simulator. Admission is free for children 5 and under, then $4 and up with discounts for military and seniors. Call (903) 526-1945 for information.
The Texas African American Museum, 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., is another can't-miss attraction. Recently renovated with local and state history on display, open this Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are even more options, like a planetarium, historical society museum, historic cemetery, prisoner of war camp and more. Check out a full list and all there details here.
Where to dine
Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q doesn't have famous in its name for nothing. Stanley's not only has amazing, award-winning barbecue, but you can also pretty much always catch some live music on the weekends.
Don Juan's has some of the best authentic Mexican food around. There are a few locations, including the one on the downtown square which is very popular and tasty.
Another Tyler favorite is Ruby's Mexican Restaurant, which has become so popular it's expanding to add its fourth location in the city since it opened two years ago.
Rick's on the Square and Prime 102 steakhouse are two downtown options that have a little something for everybody.
Check out this list of recommendations for dozens more options: Where to dine in Tyler.
Grab a drink
If you're looking for a brewery or winery, you're in luck because East Texas has plenty to choose from.
ETX Brewing, 221 S Broadway Ave, has a variety of craft beer options and is conveniently located downtown.
True Vine Brewing, 2453 Earl Campbell Pkwy, is another local favorite and is a great place to bring the whole family, even your dog.
Kiepersol Vineyard is a food and wine destination with a restaurant, tasting room, gift shop, view of the vineyard, and more.
