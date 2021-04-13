The Smith County Jail will resume inmate visitation starting next week in a way that has been pre-approved by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Visitation will start on April 21. Sign-ups will begin this Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the North Jail Facility and only six people can come in the building at a time to sign up.
Once people are signed up, the visit will last 20 minutes and be held once an hour. After each visit, the entire visitation center will be cleaned and sanitized, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Visitation for male inmates will be on Sundays and Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m., while female inmate visitation will be Mondays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. Visitation for trusties will be on Sundays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
Visitation will be on a first-come-first-serve basis and when all slots are filled all other visitors will be turned away, according to the sheriff's office.
"Please be aware that visitation is an extremely busy event and only one visit will be allowed per inmate to accommodate as many visits as possible," the sheriff's office said.
Visitation will still be available using the jail kiosk system, a fee-based service at deposits.jailatm.com. Instructions are included on the website.