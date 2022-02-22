Nearly two dozen area high school students have been selected for the first Rose City Ambassadors class.
The new volunteer program will put its 23 students in position to greet visitors throughout the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail March 25 through April 10 as its first act of service, according to a statement from Visit Tyler.
Students who were selected will be at the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail ribbon cutting Mach 25 at the Pyron Home, 212 W. Dobbs St., and will volunteer at events including the Texas Rose Festival and Azalea District Trail of Lights.
According to Visit Tyler, the program will help high school students earn community service time for college applications.
“We found there was a need in the community to offer volunteer opportunities to students throughout the year,” Travis said. “The new, revamped program will be open to more students and give students more chances to serve the community and earn their service hours.”
The program is open to high school students throughout Smith County who are academically eligible. To be considered, students submitted an application and went through an interview process.
Twenty-three students from nine schools were chosen to serve this year.
The 2022 Rose City Ambassadors are:
- All Saints Episcopal School — Eleena Akotia, Catelin Khalaf, Kate Moore, Caroline Wells
- The Brook Hill School — Jakub Jirko, Seohyeon (Ellena) Lee, Ashley Nguyen
- Cumberland Academy High School — Cayl Blasingame, Gabriel Mabulay, Addison Petty
- Early College High School — Avery Henderson
- Bishop T.K. Gorman Catholic School — Antonio Pereda, Cecilia Shick
- Tyler Legacy High School — Alexander Bergfeld, Reese Cooper, Noah Kimmel, Namarie Perez, Carter Wells
- UTT University Academy — Mitchell Campbell, Isabella Romero
- Whitehouse High School — Sarah Kloosterman
- Homeschool — Berean Matthews (Classical Conversations) and Hannah McKinney
Travis said there were more students who applied than were selected and that the decision was not easy.
“These students are the best of the best, and we can’t wait for the public to meet them,” she said.
For more information about the program or the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail, visit tylerazaleatrail.com.