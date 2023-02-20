Visit Tyler recently announced the students who have been chosen to serve as this year’s Rose City Ambassadors.
The Rose City Ambassador program is a volunteer program aimed at giving high school students the opportunity to earn community volunteer hours. The program is open to all high school students residing in Smith County who enjoy working with people and are academically eligible.
Students were required to submit an application and go through an interview process in order to be selected. Participants in the program have already been through training and will act as greeters at large community events throughout the year, welcoming tourists and locals.
Students will earn community service hours, which can be counted on their college applications or for high school requirements as well as earn badges for events and hours worked throughout the year.
“We found there was a need in the community to offer volunteer opportunities to students throughout the year,” said Susan Travis, Visit Tyler vice president of tourism. “The new, revamped program will be open to more students and give students more chances to serve the community and earn their service hours.”
Nineteen area students from nine different schools were chosen to serve this year.
The 2023 Rose City Ambassadors are:
Tyler Legacy – Alexander Bergfeld, Reese Cooper, Noah Kimmel, Namarie Perez, Morgan Miller, Luannie Perez & Avery Greer
All Saints Episcopal School – Catelin Khalaf
Bishop T.K. Gorman – Antonio Pereda, Eli Mahfood & Robby Dowdell
Cumberland Academy – Addison Petty
Grace Community – Amelia (Mia) Turner, Clark Carter & Wilson Smith
The Brook Hill School – Lena Squyres, Anya Arseienko & Sarah Bang
Abeka Academy (Homeschool) – Naomi Fenton
“There were several applicants for the volunteer program, and it was hard to choose,” Travis said. “These students are the best of the best, and we can’t wait for the public to meet them.”
The Rose City Ambassadors will greet visitors throughout the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail March 24-April 9, 2023, as their first act of service. Be the first to meet them at the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail Ribbon Cutting held March 24 at 10am at the Pyron Home located at 212 W Dobbs St.
Other events the Rose City Ambassadors will participate in include Texas Rose Festival, Azalea District Trail of Lights, and they will also have the opportunity to serve at the Tyler Visitor Center at various times throughout the year.
For more information about the program or the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail, go to TylerAzaleaTrail.com.