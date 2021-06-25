Sunday will mark a year when a protest in Tyler held by a Democrat running for Congress turned into a violent incident that made headlines across the nation.
Organizers of the "We Remember Your Violence Protest" say the event is to say no to hate at a peaceful protest. It will be held on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the courthouse square in Tyler. Organizers also said security will be provided.Paul Benson, who was in the viral photo being choked said he is planning to attend, but his wife does not want him to participate on Sunday.
"My wife does not want me to go, she fears for my health as there is not a zero possibility it would happen again," Benson told the Tyler Morning Telegraph on Friday. "I was really taken by surprise last year. I went down there last year to hear what Hank Gilbert had to say. I expected 20 to 30 people around a shade tree.
"Instead, it was 100 people with long guns and a real spectacle. I don't know what can really be done to address this. This type of situation does not need to repeat itself," Benson continued. "It seems to me, we are going in the other direction. Rulings that allow anyone to carry weapons in public. This weekend, everyone can be armed. It doesn't seem like a way to go forward, there has to be a different way."
Because of the pandemic, charges against some of the people who allegedly assaulted Gilbert supporters has been on hold. Benson said he heard from the Smith County District Attorney Office on Thursday.
The Tyler Police Department, which moved in after the altercations last year, took statements and had photos of individuals they wanted to question for their alleged violent behavior.
"The district attorney's office told me Thursday they would take the case to the grand jury. Things were backed up because of COVID," Benson said. "They have made the decision to go ahead and proceed, so it's not a dead issue. The only way to get back to normal is to hold people accountable for people who demonstrate uncivil behavior."
The event was organized on Facebook by Raynie Gabrielle Castañeda.
Nancy Nichols was at the protest a year ago as a supporter of Democrat Hank Gilbert who held the protest that turned violent with hundreds present.
"Almost a year ago, a crowd gathered with Hank Gilbert to protest the unmarked occupation of Portland. They gathered peacefully, as is their right," Nichols said. "What they were met with violent white supremacist, and his band of terrorists. White supremacists took the stage and assaulted at least four people. Violent supremacist groups also hurled verbal assaults, and went as far as to try to destroy sound equipment in an effort to silence opposing voices ... the Tyler Police Department drove idly by."
Nichols added, "This protest is to say 'you did not win,' 'you did not silence us,' 'we fear stray cats more than we fear you.' The people will speak, truth will prevail and you have hindered nothing. We remember, even if they don't."
Benson wants to see more open discussions.
"I think it's important to discuss this and find a way to go forward. People are talking at each other and not to each other,"Benson said. "That's not the American way and not the way politics have been until recent years. I think the other way to make change is to show up."
