The Tyler Vinyl Record Show on Saturday brought together people of all ages and music tastes to purchase, trade and talk about records.
Put on by George Jones, owner of Jericho’s Events and Attractions of Tyler, it was the event's 10th year. Around 15 vendors attended to share their record collections, art and more.
Jones said through he hoped the show was something different in Tyler that “brings a bit of magic.”
Melissa McGinnis, an event organizer, said it's obvious “vinyl is such a reemerged fandom."
Each year, she said she sees more young people browsing through records, adding that vinyl is something all people can enjoy.
She said her own 15-year-old daughter enjoys listening to vinyl and through events such as Saturday's show is able to connect with and share an interest with her grandmother.
Her daughter always says “vinyl is the best way to listen, McGinnis said.
“New artists are releasing their stuff on vinyl all the time because it does appeal to younger people, and that's definitely one thing I've noticed,” McGinnis said. “The crowds aren't getting older. They're diversifying — they’re getting younger.”
When you listen to music on vinyl, there is something different about it than just listening on a phone or the radio, McGinnis said. Vinyl offer people an analog sound that is imperfect versus the refined and autotuned sound found on digital listening devices, she added.
With vinyl there's “a little touch of crackling and there's little wobbles and things due to the imperfections of records and needles. There's just something about it,” McGinnis said. “It's not even something you can always put words into or put your finger on, but there is certainly something different, and that appeals to people.”
McGinnis said she believes listening to vinyl offers people a sense of comfort and home. With things in the world being a bit “insane,” vinyl can offer people a “good memory” or nostalgic feeling, she added.
“It is something now with all the chaos going on that we can all agree on — vinyl is better,” McGinnis said.