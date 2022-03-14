Tyler’s Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum is the temporary home to 29 vintage quilts, some more than 160 years old.
This is the second annual antique quilt display, said museum Manager Debbie Isham.
The quilts on exhibit are from around between 1859 to 1939, when the home was occupied by the Goodman-LeGrand family.
All of the antique quilts have been well cared for and look as if they were “made yesterday,” Isham said. The oldest quilt on display belonged to the Goodman family in 1830, she added.
Quilts of numerous patterns, colors and uses are on exhibit through April 9.
Quilting is not something people do as much any more and “can become a lost art,” Isham said. Events such as this show off the art of quilting and allow history to be on display, she said.
“Almost all of these were done by hand, and they look like they've been done by a sewing machine — that's how good they were,” Isham said.
While quilts are something to be shown off, they can also “allow for teaching moments,” she said.
Among those on display are numerus signature quilts, Isham said, which include the signatures of numerous people and were made as a form of fundraising for things such as churches.
One quilt created pre-World War II features a symbol that originated in Greece and was used by Native Americans, originally meaning good luck or good fortune, that became known as the swastika after Adolph Hitler began using it, she said.
Some of the quilts being shown still are used, while others are simply just being preserved, Isham said.
“We have quilts that are used all the time … and then you have collectors that really want to hold on to them because it’s art, so they really protect the quilts,” she said.
Since the opening of the display, she said people from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, California and other places have visited.
“There's so many quilters that come in that don't just live here,” Isham said. “It brings tourists; it brings a lot of people in to see the museum.”
The museum at 624 N. Broadway Ave. is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.