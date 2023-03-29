A community prayer vigil will be held tonight for John Sims, a longtime KTBB radio news announcer who is in ICU after being struck by a car. The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at UT Health at 1000 S. Beckham Ave. in front of the fountain.
Sims was involved in a pedestrian wreck that happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Front Street and Bonner Avenue.
Sims suffered severe brain injury, according to KTBB owner Paul Gleiser.
"It doesn't look good," Gleiser told CBS19. "We're heartbroken about what's happened to him. He's a kind and gentle soul."
Sims is a Philadelphia native and veteran of over 45 years in radio, with 43 of those spent in East Texas, according to KTBB.
He is a past president of Leadership Tyler and the Smith County Community Partnership Council. He's also the chairman emeritus for the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum.
Other organizations he's actively involved with include the League of Women Voters, the March of Dimes, the Tyler Church and Community Network, and East Texas Wheelers and Walkers.
Tonight's vigil is being organized by President of Tyler Together Race Relations Forum and Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church in Tyler Nick McGrew.