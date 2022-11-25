It’s been a week since the mass shooting at a Club Q in Colorado Springs. The LGBTQ+ club was targeted by a gunman who killed five victims and injured 25 others.

This touched the hearts of many LGBTQ+ community members across the nation, including those in East Texas.

A vigil was held at Bergfeld Park on Wednesday to honor the victims of anti-LGBTQ+ gun violence. Candlelight illuminated the park as many gathered to express their fear, anger, and distress on gun violence across the country.

Read more from our news partners at CBS19.

 
 

