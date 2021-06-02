TJC baseball.jpg

Zach Williams, who started the game for TJC, pitching into the sixth inning.

The Tyler Junior College baseball team is one win away from winning a fifth national baseball championship. As of this story they are tied, 3-3 with Niagara County Community College

Heath Hood made an amazing diving catch in the left field to rob Jack Billings of an extra-base hit that made ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10. He laid out for the ball and slid along the turf into foul territory and held on to the ball.

Hood, who has nine hits in three games at the CWS, had three hits and four RBIs. The former White Oak star who has signed with Louisiana-Lafayette had three hits (2 singles, double) against the Roadrunners. Hood also had a diving catch in the left field to rob Jack Billings of an extra-base hit.

The TJC Apaches are 39-15 and playing in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Tyler Junior College is 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament after defeating No. 1 Rowan College-Gloucester (New Jersey), 16-1, in six innings on Monday at Pioneer Park.

The No. 2 Apaches scored 14 runs, including 12 after two outs, in the sixth inning to win by run rule. Gloucester (35-5-2) can still play in the finals by winning Tuesday night.

To see coverage by Tyler Morning Telegraph Sports Editor Phil Hicks:

Finals preview click HERE

Victory over the No. 1 team in the nation HERE

Five home runs in one game HERE

This catch by Heath Hood for Tyler Junior College made the ESPN SportsCenter Top 10. Hood is from White Oak.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

twitter @23johnanderson

Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.