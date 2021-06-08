The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado sightings in Tyler and the north of the city.
A NWS representative said they've heard reports of tornado sightings north of Tyler and in Tyler at Spur 364 and County Road 1125 as well as Loop 323 and Highway 110 North.
Hillary Whitten shared a video of a tornado on Facebook around 10 a.m. on Highway 31 moving east near The Scotts Company, located at 13321 Farm-to-Market Road 206 in Tyler.
See the video here:
The weather service canceled a tornado warning in Smith County just before 10 a.m. The warning was originally scheduled through 10:15 a.m.
However, a significant weather advisory remains in effect until 10:45 a.m. in Smith County as well as southeastern Wood and Upshur counties.
As of 9:57 a.m., the doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Quitman to Coffee City. Movement was east at 30 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include Tyler, Whitehouse, Gladewater, Gilmer, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, Quitman, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Arp, Hainesville, Rosewood, Hoard, West Mountain, Noonday, New Chapel Hill, Winona and Union Grove.