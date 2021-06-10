For the fifth time in program history, the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are national soccer champions. On Friday after the Breakfast with Champions, the team placed the award in the trophy case.
TJC defeated Salt Lake (Utah) 2-0 in Georgia, to capture the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Soccer Tournament championship. It is back-to-back titles for the Apache Ladies.
Tyler finishes the season at 18-0 and it is the Apache Ladies’ 26th consecutive win, dating back to Oct. 22, 2019.
