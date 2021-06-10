For the fifth time in program history, the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are national soccer champions. On Friday after the Breakfast with Champions, the team placed the award in the trophy case.

TJC defeated Salt Lake (Utah) 2-0 in Georgia, to capture the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Soccer Tournament championship. It is back-to-back titles for the Apache Ladies.

Tyler finishes the season at 18-0 and it is the Apache Ladies’ 26th consecutive win, dating back to Oct. 22, 2019.

To see Phil Hicks' coverage, click HERE

IMG_7135.jpg

Players celebrated another Tyler Junior College women's soccer national championship at the Breakfast with Champions. It is the 66th national title in all sports college history.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

twitter @23johnanderson

Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.