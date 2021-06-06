Usually a post-season all-star game is filled with tons of points no matter the sport.
On Saturday night during the Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Chick-fil-A Bowl in Tyler, the game was 7-7 most of the way, but a few touchdowns in the fourth quarter made it exciting.
The Red team beat the Blue team, 22-21 thanks to a touchdown and two-point conversion with 1:04 left.
Here are some video highlights, the players having fun, hitting hard, interviews and awards ceremony.
