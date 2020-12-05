Lindale's 56-42 victory at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium over Kilgore in the state quarterfinals sends the Eagles to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.
In this video below, highlights of the big plays and touchdowns from both teams as well as interviews with Lindale quarterback Sam Peterson and Lindale head coach football Chris Cochran.
Lindale will meet either Corpus Christi Miller or Austin LBJ in the state semifinals for the right to play in the Class 4A Division I state championship on Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. CC Miller and LBJ are scheduled to play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in San Antonio.
Here is Brandon Ogden's game story with a full box score: