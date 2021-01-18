Far left, Dr. Shirley McKellar, council member of Tyler, Gloria Washington, executive director of museum, Orentha Mason and Cynthia Melontree Johnson pose with a $500 donation from the Democratic Club of Smith County infront of MLK statue. The Texas African-American Museum hosted a free open house in conjunction with The Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Open house attendee Traphena Lipscomb observes the African American athletes table of honor located inside the museum. The African American Museum hosted a free open house in conjunction with The Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
While Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was giving a speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, gospel singer (and King's close friend) Mahalia Jackson spurred him to go off-script, calling out, "Tell them about the dream, Martin! Tell them about the dream!" He did, and today, King's dream that his four children "live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character" is one of the most lauded pieces of American rhetoric. It cemented King's place as the face of the civil rights movement, for which he's still celebrated today.
Led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other major civil rights figures, the Chicago Freedom Movement was a sprawling series of protests, meetings, boycotts, rallies, and other nonviolent actions aimed at dismantling racial discrimination and injustice, neither of which were by any means unique to the South. It lasted for two years between 1965-67 and evolved into the biggest civil rights campaign in the North. The grassroots movement laid the groundwork for the Fair Housing Act, which Congress passed in 1968.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Tyler did not take place this year because of pandemic restrictions, but something greater came out of the day.
Children visited the Texas African American Museum in Tyler and came away impressed and wanting more. Adults were filming video and taking photos with their cell phones and donations started coming in.
African American Museum Executive Director Gloria Washington said, "It was exciting to have many of the people who usually are in the march over here helping us celebrate. If you could see the young children who were in there and went through and how amazed they were about the history made me realize, 'Wow, we gotta get busy! We have to do more, collect more, bring in more. And we want to collaborate with many of the educational institutions in Tyler and even abroad. We want to keep it local, state, regional and even international."
In November, the City of Tyler council voted to donate the former Tyler Fire Station No. 4 at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the museum. Washington said they moved from an 800-square-foot building (about the size of three school busses) to the new building, which is 5,070 square feet on almost two acres of property.
"This is overwhelming. This is such a beautiful ceremony. We are so appreciative of the city council," said Washington. "We are so elated and overjoyed ... We encourage everyone to come out and see what we have in store in the museum. If you have historical mementos of your family, your ancestors, we welcome them here at the museum."
Washington said the purpose of the museum is "to preserve our history and to educate our public about African American heritage. Because if you don't continue to delve off into it, to research and do your research, history has a way of repeating itself and losing its importance."
The Smith County Democratic Club made a donation of $500 during the day.
"The donation was a surprise and we are so appreciative of the Democratic Club for doing that for us," said Washington. "The funds will go to the renovations. A lot of donations will go toward that. We will take anything from $5 to $1 million, we will take anything, don't be shy about it!"
Hector Garza from the Smith County Democratic Club presented the check and said, "Through Dr. King's non-violent method of protest, a path was carved in the darkness. His voice and strides for equality have become building blocks for seeking a better tomorrow. A tomorrow where all people are brothers."
The museum website is texasafricanamericanmuseum.org and donations can be made online at fundly.com and also by check or money order to Empowerment CDC with donation to TAAM in the memo and mail to P.O. Box 131301 Tyler, Texas 75713. A donation can be brought to the museum as well.
