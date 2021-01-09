Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.