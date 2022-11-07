Smith County’s vacant building on Line Street in downtown Tyler was heavily damaged in Friday’s storms.
On Monday, crews from Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments could be seen clearing debris at the structure at 218 E. Line St.
Crews worked throughout the afternoon to begin demolishing the structure. According to a statement from the county, it plans to have the brick building demolished fully "as soon as possible."
The parking lot and front entrance of the Adult Probation building across the street, at 217 E. Line St., is closed. Appointments at Adult Probation have been temporarily postponed. If you are on probation in Smith County, you can follow the department’s Facebook page to stay updated at Smith County CSCD/Adult Probation.