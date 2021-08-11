Tyler residents can now enjoy a new way to relax with dry salt therapy, an emerging form of alternative healing known as halotherapy.
VIDA Himalayan Salt Therapy & Spa uses high-quality pharmaceutical-grade salt that is known to help strengthen a person’s immune system by allowing the body to naturally heal itself. This type of therapy offers a variety of benefits for respiratory illnesses and injuries, helping to increase lung capacity, cleanse and detox the lungs, and promote better breathing, business owner Claudia Oliva said.
She and her husband Gustavo first experienced salt therapy in Las Vegas, where they lived at the time. After several trips to Texas, the couple made the move to East Texas and decided to bring the concept with them.
“Last year, our family decided that we wanted to relocate out of Las Vegas. We toured many cities and came to Texas a few times — visiting many of the towns in East Texas, and our hearts always led back to Tyler,” said Claudia Oliva. “Not only did it feel like home, but we also saw a lot of opportunity for growth in terms of business development and expansion.”
Gustavo Oliva said he was excited to share their passion with the community.
“It has been a true labor of love seeing our vision come to life these last few months and we hope this beautiful facility will bring value and pride to Tyler,” he said. “We have worked day and night to cut and lay each and every salt brick on our walls and we are thrilled to open our doors and share the salt therapy experience.”
A typical visitor experience in the salt room includes a 45-minute session in the room, where guests will be handed a sleep mask and hear relaxing music. While in the room, guests will breathe in the salt that's disbursed by the halogenerator, the heart of the dry salt therapy experience, which grinds and disperses salt into the room.
Guests can remove their shoes and dip their feet into the salt sand, which can provide additional detoxing effects and the ability to reconnect to the Earth’s healing energy, also known as grounding, the Oliva duo said.
Christina Pope, who is fairly new to the salt therapy concept, said the experience at VIDA was amazing.
“It was wonderful. It’s a very organic feeling,” Pope said. “It’s super peaceful and I think once people try it they will want to continue to come back."
The spa held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week and began excepting clients on Tuesday. Salt therapy sessions will run visitors $35 for 45 minutes, but available monthly and yearly memberships will offer discounted rates and additional visitor perks, such as added no-cost sessions with the facility’s massage chair. Interested parties can call 903.730.1044 to book their first session.
VIDA Himalayan Salt Therapy & Spa, located at 612 Shelley Drive in Tyler, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.