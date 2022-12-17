Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, was killed Friday morning while standing in the 900 block of South Bolton, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams.
“It is unclear why she was in the road, but evidence suggests she was looking for something on the road,” Williams said.
Williams said Angel Nava, 26, of Jacksonville, was traveling north bound in a 2013 Chevrolet pickup when he struck Sullinger. He immediately stopped and summoned for help.
“Nava had no indications of impairment and continues to cooperate with the investigation,” Williams said.
There are no criminal charges expected to be filed in this incident.
According to Facebook, a candlelight vigil honoring the life of Sullinger will be held on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Jacksonville Chick-fil-A.