Construction of a new multi-million dollar broadband network is underway in Tyler and already beginning to service the community.
Vexus Fiber announced about a year ago that the company would be expanding into Tyler, bringing its 100 percent fiber-to-the-home network to the area. The network is anticipated to connect more than 40,000 homes and businesses, according to the company.
In Tyler, Vexus Fiber is spending about $50 million to “build a state-of-the-art network for the greater Tyler area that residents will benefit from,” said Cameron Miller, regional vice president of operations for East Texas and Louisiana.
“We're a Texas-based company … so it's gonna be Texans servicing Texans,” Miller said. “A big differentiator for us is we will be local to the community; we will be an active partner in the community, so I think that's the big thing.”
Construction of the network began in 2021 and is set to be completed within two years. Miller said Vexus Fiber is actively constructing its network in Tyler and has multiple crews working in the northern and southern parts of the city.
He said the company already has more than 100 Tyler customers.
About 300 to 500 homes a month are being added to Vexus Fiber's service area, Miller said. Toward the end of summer, that number will “ramp up,” and about 1,000 homes will be added every month.
Vexus Fiber is committed to providing broadband service to the area, including Lindale, Whitehouse, Bullard, Chapel Hill and other cities, Miller said. He added that the company is interested in expanding throughout Smith County.
Vexus Fiber provides up to 10 gigabit internet speeds and also all-digital TV and phone service for residential customers.
“Our network has been designed … to have dedicated fiber optic paths to each customer, so you’re not sharing the fiber line with somebody else — it's dedicated fiber to each home,” Miller said.
He added that the reliability will be “awesome."
When Vexus Fiber announced its expansion to the Tyler area, the company explained that fiber internet service has a higher data capacity and bandwidth, less susceptibility to outside interference and has lower latency than a traditional copper connection making it more reliable.
Vexus Fiber also is set to begin demolition on its retail storefront this week in the Rose Plaza, which will be the operations center for all of East Texas. Miller said the storefront is anticipated to be completed in late fall. A temporary retail space is set up on South Broadway Avenue behind O'Reilly Auto Parts.
Miller added that Vexus Fiber wants to provide customers with that local feel, so along with having a storefront in the area, the company also has hired employees from the Tyler area.
“We're excited, and you know, I think folks when they see the store where we can service them hopefully later this fall, it'll mean something to them in that local personalization that they'll get," he said. "I think they’ll really appreciate it.”
For information about Vexus Fiber, go to connect.vexusfiber.com .