“Freedom comes with a price and many have sacrificed their lives and limbs to keep us free.”
That’s what Air Force veteran Beverly Russell told a crowd of over 100 people Wednesday at the American Freedom Museum at the Brook Hill School in Bullard.
CAMP V, also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, the American Freedom Museum and the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum hosted a Veteran Day ceremony filled with poetry readings, patriotic music and gratitude.
Russell, who is also involved in veterans resource center CAMP V in Tyler, served as one of the speakers to discuss experiences of both herself and other service members.
“We all redirected our lives toward the singular purpose of defending the Constitution of United States against all enemies – foreign and domestic,” she said.
She said some joined for a family tradition, economic reasons, educational benefits and said there are those who are just motivated by duty, honor and country.
Russell said she grew up as she underwent Air Force officer training. She called joining the service one of the best decisions she made.
“As a leader of women and men, my character had to be what greeted people first,” she said. “I became a better citizen for my service and learned to put others first.”
Russell said people will leave the service for a variety of reasons, and that she left during a time of downsizing to pursue her career as a lawyer.
“The reasons vary, but one thing is for sure, we are proud of our service and grateful for the doors honorable service opens for us when we return to civilian life,” Russell said. “But the picture is not always rosy for veterans.”
According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, of the adult homeless population, veterans represent 11%. The majority are male, with about 9% being female, she said.
About 1.4 million veterans are also at risk of becoming homeless due to poverty and dismal living conditions, Russell told the crowd. Many veterans have difficulty finding employment, and some develop disabilities and injuries.
“Those who wear the uniforms of the military branches serve to protect every American,” Russell said.
She encouraged attendees to support local veterans groups, like CAMP V. Located at 3212 W. Front Street in Tyler, the organization is a one-stop shop to help veterans and their families in East Texas, Russell explained.
Dona Julian Cassel, an author, speaker and retired teacher, shared a poem she wrote titled, “Lest We Forget,” honoring veterans of all branches for their service.
She then read a poem written by a 5-year-old Bullard kindergartener about her father’s military service and how thankful she was to all the “mommies and daddies” who did their part.
Tyler High Junior ROTC presented and retired the colors for the ceremony. East Texas Men in Harmony sang patriotic music throughout the event.
Bullard Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Willis delivered remarks on behalf of Mayor Pam Frederick, who was unable to attend.
Willis thanked the service members for their courage, especially for the bravery it took to take the initial step of signing up for the military and attending basic training.
“You had to learn to accept your differences and work together as one,” he said. “It’s too easy (now) to forget that we’re one team under God and country. Thank you for your courage, time and service.”
U.S. Army veteran Vernon Gross, of Tyler, was one of many veterans in attendance that the ceremony honored. He said the event organizers did a great job of recognizing the service members.
“I think it is very important we remember and they did an extremely good job of expressing the value of veterans,” Gross said.
Gross grew up in the Midwest and was drafted during the Vietnam War and served from 1961 to 68.
“(Military service) is a commitment to everyone that’s served and it’s extremely important to America’s future,” he said.
State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, called this community an area that embraces veterans and he said that’s something to be really proud of.
“This ceremony is so important as a way to pass the torch to the next generation to show where we served, what we did when we served and why it’s important,” he said. “And every ceremony like this grabs someone’s attention, and we can’t stop doing that.”
At the Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial at the museum, Schaefer recognized a name etched into the rock, Staff Sgt. Derek Farley, who died on Aug. 17, 2010.
Schaefer and Farley served together in the Army at Forward Operating Base Farah in Afghanistan.
Farley served as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, and he was killed because of an IED blast.
“When I came here when the memorial opened last month, this is the first time I came to a memorial when I saw his name,” Schaefer said. “It can’t be put into words. At the time I wasn’t a father, I’m a father now. There’s something about that now I’m a father when I think about the events that day and Derek, it’s really an indescribable loss.”
Schaefer said EOD technicians like Farley took incredible risks to help other service members be safe from the explosive.
As an Army veteran, Schaefer said there is a brotherhood among all veterans no matter what branch of the service they enlisted in.
“Men I have never met before in my life, you have an instant connection with them as soon as you exchange information about what branch you served in, when you served, what you did,” he said. “There’s an instant bond that takes place at events like this, and I love it.”
He takes his children to events honoring military service to educate them on the sacrifices veterans make.
“My family makes a habit of going to every Memorial Day service because my kids are going to know,” Schaefer said. “They’re going to know.”