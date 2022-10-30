Veterans and members of the public alike are invited to the 11th annual Hiring Red, White & You hiring event, which connects veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses to employers across Texas.
The event is being held statewide with numerous events in various cities, including Tyler from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the UT Tyler Ornelas Activity Center, 3402 Old Omen Rd. in Tyler.
Since 2011, Hiring Red, White & You has connected more than 108,288 job seekers, along with 18,268 employers and over 2,800 same-day hires, according to the East Texas Workforce. It is estimated that there are 1.7 million total veterans in Texas, of which 967,000 are working or actively seeking work.
The fair is hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission in partnership with the Office of the Governor, local workforce development boards throughout the state, the Texas Medical Center, and the Texas Veterans Commission.
Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.
For more information about the Tyler event, contact Terri Ray at terri.ray@etcog.org or 903-218-6463. There are 29 other hiring events, both virtual and in-person, happening across the state from Nov. 1 to 18. For those locations and details, visit www.twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you .