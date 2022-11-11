A gracious gift from Gerry and Pam Hall was dedicated on Friday morning as the Hall Family Foundation Veterans Plaza at the main entrance of Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler.
The ceremony coincided with the annual Veterans Day celebration, honoring those who have served the United States, both past and present.
Members and CHRISTUS associates from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard were on hand for the presentation of colors and recognition of military service members.
The ceremony concluded with the blessing of the new Hall Family Foundation Veterans Plaza and the unveiling of the plaque that recognizes the Hall family’s contribution.
“These men and women that have served in the military give so much and sacrifice so much,” said Pam Hall. “Whatever we can do, we do it with gratitude.”
Robin Rowan from the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation said it was a pleasure to learn about the Halls and their family military history.
“It just seemed like a natural way to honor them in naming the Hall Family Foundation Veterans Plaza in their honor," Rowan said.