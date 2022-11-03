Empowerment Community Development Corporation will host its second annual Veterans Banquet on Friday.
In celebration of Veterans Day, the corporation will honor and recognize organizations that go out of their way to support veterans on a daily basis, according to event founder and chair LaRhonda Hamilton.
“This event was created because there are so many organizations who support veterans and get little to no recognition. I know the organizations do not do what they do for recognition, but it was a vision of mine to create something to recognize them and let them know that we see you, we appreciate you, and we thank you for having a heart for veterans,” Hamilton said. “There are many events and such who honor veterans for Veterans Day, as they should be honored every opportunity given, but not any that I know of, who recognize the organizations.”
The keynote speaker will be retired Master Sgt. Jonathan Session. Session is an Air Force Wounded Warrior Ambassador who works closely with veterans through the foundation. Hamilton, a 20 year Army veteran, will also be speaking.
Quilt of Valor will do a special presentation honoring two individuals with a handmade quilt and five organization including American Red Cross, Mission 22, Patriot Guards, Victory Through Faith Ministry, and Christian Restoration Community Residential Care Program, Inc. will also be honored at the event.
Hamilton said as a veteran, she felt it was important to recognize those in the community going above and beyond for those who served.
“I, myself, am a veteran, who served 20 years in the US Army. I feel this event is important because the organizations that support veterans on a daily basis should be recognized and honored, they do so much to take care of our veterans and I wanted to create something to say thank you,” she said. “Although we can’t honor and recognize every single one in one night, but doing it little by little, we will continue to show that we appreciate them for what they are doing.”
The event will be held on Fri., Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at Willow Brook Country Club.
The Tyler Connection Quartet and singer Jessilyn Taylor will serve as entertainment.
Honorees at last year’s banquet included CampV, Watkins Logan, UT Veterans Administration, Tyler Jr College Veterans Administration, and Humana.
For more information, visit the Veterans Banquet Facebook event page.