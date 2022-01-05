Vertical construction began at the Tyler Rose Complex on Wednesday, something Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin called "an exciting day for the city of Tyler."
As Franklin spoke, the construction team worked to lift 35 foot tilt-walls that vary between 20,000 to 25,000 pounds with a 300-ton crane.
Construction of the Tyler Rose Complex, which is about a $28 million project, began after the demolition of Harvey Convention Center in August. There has been a lot of dirt work going on at the Tyler Rose Complex, but no vertical construction had began until the tilt-walls came, Franklin said.
“This is the very first vertical wall going up,” said Kelly Norris, WRL General Contractors superintendent on the job. “It takes a long time on the ground, but once it starts going up it goes fast.”
Construction is on track, Norris said. By the end of January, the building will be up and the construction team can go inside to start framing the walls, Norris added.
Along with beginning the vertical construction of the Tyler Rose Complex, crews are also working on parking lots and light poles on the south side of the building, Norris said.
While other projects have seen supply chain issues, the city is “optimistic” to continue moving forward and complete the conference center on time, Franklin said.
“We’re still confident that we will open the building in October of 2022 with the Texas Rose Festival,” Franklin said.
The Tyler Rose Garden is a national landmark and historical site for Tyler, and the Rose Center Complex will help add to the city’s “No. 1 tourist attraction,” she said. This building is for both new visitors and current residents, Franklin added.
“This is a new opportunity to revitalize an area that's important to the city of Tyler and to our region,” Franklin said.