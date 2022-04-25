A vehicle on Monday morning struck a fire truck as it worked the scene of a crash on Interstate 20 in Smith County.
Smith County Emergency Services District 2 and Winona Fire Department responded at about 7:55 a.m. to the crash in the 575 mile marker on westbound Interstate 20, according to Smith County ESD 2 Interim Chief Jeffrey Smith.
Smith said as crews worked the scene of the crash, “a passenger vehicle struck the Fire Engine causing significant damage to both vehicles.”
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital, Smith said. No firefighters were injured.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
At the time of the crash, there were “several accidents on major highways in Smith County,” Smith said.
The emergency services district encouraged drivers to slow down and cautious while driving in inclement weather.