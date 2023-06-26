The Vanishing Texana Museum is now hosting an extraordinary Historic Quilt exhibit dating back to the 1880 and as recent as 2022.
The exceptional exhibit showcases two coverlets and 12 quilts all with intriguing history behind them. Two other items on display are not actually quilts, but come from the use of scrap materials. One is a “Yo-Yo” spread made from flour sack materials of the 1930’s; the other is a quilted petticoat from the Civil War period.
Below is an overview of four of the quilts on display:
Red Work Quilt
This whimsical quilt from 1905 makes everyone smile, according to Vanishing Texana Museum Larry Lydick. The embroidery blocks of children’s nursery rhymes came as a kit. There were several varieties that included pre-cut pieces to stitch into blocks or printed blocks for embroidery or cross stitching. The “Ladies Art Company” offered quilt blocks as early as 1898; in 1922 a kit cost $5.00.
Mask Mandate Quilt of 2022
Using scraps of material left over from making COVID-19 masks, this one-of-a-kind handmade quilt was designed, pieced, and quilted by Jackie Session of Jacksonville. The quilt was raffled off and the winner, Carol Rizer, has generously loaned it to the museum for this exhibit.
Victorian Crazy Quilt – circa 1883
This quilt is made of a variety of velvets, silks, and embroidered or painted blocks. It is finished with a wide velvet border taken from an opera curtain and backed with a blue satin material. Pieces of the curtain still have the braiding and gold thread embellishments.
This quilt is “crazy” because of the way it is filled with fancy stitched fans and embroidered images of children, animals, insects, and flowers. Stitched into the quilts is a commemorative ribbon of the San Francisco Knights Templar dated 1883. These quilts don’t have the usual batting, but are “tacked” down invisibly.
The 1880’s were the high point of the Victorian Era. Crazy quilts weren’t just beautiful, they were the status symbols made by ladies of leisure. A man would invite his guests to see the quilts as proof of his wife’s leisurely pursuits and a sure sign of his prosperity.
Quilted Petticoat
From the Civil War period comes this quilted petticoat made for winter wear. Secret pockets were sewn into the design for women to hide their valuables, particularly from marauding soldiers.
Dr. Debra Burkette, of the Cherokee County Historical Commission, has loaned several of the items to the museum for the unique exhibit and has also prepared a free handout to our visitors covering the back-story on the loaned quilts.
The Historic Quilt exhibit will run through July 22.
The Vanishing Texana Museum is located at 300 South Bolton in Jacksonville. Hours of operation are Thurs. through Sat. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is always free.
For more information, visit the Vanishing Texana Museum webpage.
Vanishing Texana Museum curator Larry Lydick contributed to this article.