Visitors to Jacksonville’s Vanishing Texana Museum can for the first time see its oldest and rarest quilts during a special exhibit as part of the city’s 150th birthday.
The Historic Quilts Exhibit opened this past week and will run through June 18. When the museum was founded in 1865, it received gifts that included historical quilts and coverlets that were kept in storage until the museum moved from the library to its current location on Bolton Street in 2015, according to its curator Larry Lydick.
“As part of the sesquicentennial birthday celebration of the founding of Jacksonville, the museum decided to exhibit the quilts in a way visitors could appreciate their splendor,” Lydick said. “Additionally, Dr. Debra Burkette, author of “Quilts and Their Stories,” offered to loan the museum several very rare additional items.”
Lydick said there are 16 historical quilts and coverlets on display in the exhibit, each with its own story. The story might be its design, the materials used in its fabrication, why the quilt was made, how the colors were achieved, where the scraps were resourced or even who slept under it.
“The oldest item in the collection was made by the daughter of George Benge, a founding father of our community. He made a spinning wheel for each of his daughters, one if which is on display with the coverlet made from cotton spun on that wheel,” Lydick said. “The blue color in the coverlet comes from indigo plants that were boiled along with the cotton in a copper pot at the home of a neighbor, Mrs. Love.”
One item on display was used by Sam Houston as he traveled through the Larissa area in 1855, Lydick said. Plantation quilts from the 1870s and 80s are also in the exhibit.
A new book written by Lydick and John Taylor, “Jacksonville in Sesquicentennial Retrospection 1872 – 2022,” is available for purchase as part of the city’s celebration.
The Vanishing Texana Museum is made up of donated items that tell the story of the community. Additionally, there are several special collections on loan from private collectors.
The Vanishing Texana Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.
The museum is located at 300 S. Bolton Street and can be contacted at (903) 586-1696.
For more information, visit jacksonvilletx.org.